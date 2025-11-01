Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in ASDMA Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Diploma Engineer and Architect in 2025.

Name of post : Diploma Engineer

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience :

The applicants should be diploma in civil engineering from a recognized college with 2 years of work experience. The diploma must have recognition from the state government. The applicant must have excellent skills in AutoCAD, MS Office, preparation of estimates, analysis of rates. The applicant should have experience of preparation of Detailed Project Report (DPR).

Salary : INR 25,000/- to INR 30,000/- per month (inclusive of all taxes) and negotiable as per the qualifications and experience of candidates. TA/DA and allowances as per project norms.

Name of post : Architect

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

The applicant should be graduate in architecture (B Arch) from a recognized university/college with atleast two years’ work experience. The B. Arch degree should be recognized by the council of architecture, India. The applicant must have excellent skills in AutoCAD, SKETCHUP, MS Office, preparation of estimates, analysis of rates. The applicant should have experience of preparation of Detailed Project Report (DPR).

Salary : : INR 25,000/- to INR 30,000/- per month (inclusive of all taxes) and negotiable as per the qualifications and experience of candidates. TA/DA and allowances as per project norms.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in prescribed form along with attested copies of all Certificates, Mark Sheets, recent passport size photo, experience certificates, salary slips, etc.

The applications should reach The Project Director, AIRBMP, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), Ancillary Block-I (Opp. SBI Sectt. Branch), Janata Bhawan, Dispur, Guwahati- 781 006, Assam.

Last date of submission of application is 17th November 2025, 5 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here