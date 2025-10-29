Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in NERIWALM Tezpur Assam in 2025.

North Eastern Regional Institute of Water and Land Management (NERIWALM), Tezpur, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Director in 2025.

Name of post : Director

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Officers under the Central/State Governments/ Union Territories/ Public Sector Undertakings/ Universities/ Recognized Research Institutions /Semi Government/ Autonomous or Statutory

Organizations:

a) (i) Holding analogous posts on regular basis altogether;

OR

ii) With 2 years regular service in posts in Level-13A (Rs.131100-216600) in Pay Matrix

OR

iii) With 3 years regular service in posts in Level-13 (Rs.123100-215900) in Pay Matrix

AND

b) (i) Possessing Bachelor Degree in Agriculture/Civil Engineering with Master Degree in Water Resource Engineering/Water Resource Development/Hydrology/Irrigation Water Management/Watershed Management/Soil & Water Conservation or equivalent with consistently good academic record with Ph.D. in area related subject and good published works.

OR

B.Sc. in Agricultural Science with M.Sc in Agriculture with specialization in Agronomy/Agricultural Bio Chemistry/Soil Science/Soil Chemistry/Irrigation Water Management with consistently good academic record with Ph.D. and good published works.

OR

Master’s Degree in Sociology, Social Works, Statistics, Geography with consistently

good academic record with Ph.D. and good published work.

Experience : Not less than 15 years of experience in Teaching/ Administration/ Research/ Water/Agriculture of which 2/3 years should be in Level-13A (Rs.131100-Rs.216600)/Level-13 (Rs.123100-Rs.215900) in Pay Matrix respectively

How to apply :

Interested and eligible officers may send their applications (in triplicate) in the prescribed

proforma (Annexure-I) to Ms. Sweta, Under Secretary, (Estt.- II), Ministry of Jal Shakti, Department of Water Resources, River Development &Ganga Rejuvenation, Room No. 626 (C), Shram Shakti Bhawan, Rafi Marg, New Delhi -110001

While forwarding applications along with attested copies of ACRs for the last 5 years, Integrity Certificate and No Penalty Certificate during the last 10 years in respect of the officers, the Cadre / Administrative Authority should also certify that the particulars furnished by the officers are correct and no vigilance/disciplinary cases are pending or contemplated against the officer (s). Applications

received after the last date or without copies of ACRs/ Integrity Certificate/No Penalty

Certificate/Vigilance Clearance Certificate or otherwise found incomplete will not be considered.

Last date for submission of applications is 4th January 2026

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here