Applications are invited for recruitment of 600 vacant positions or career in RITES Assam in 2025.
RITES is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Senior Technical Assistants in Assam and other locations in 2025.
Name of post : Senior Technical Assistant
No. of posts : 600
Discipline wise vacancies :
- Civil : 465
- Electrical : 27
- S&T : 8
- Mechanical : 65
- Metallurgy : 13
- Chemical : 11
Eligibility Criteria :
Full time Diploma in relevant branch of engineering / BSc in Chemistry
How to apply :
Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://rites.com/
Last date of submission of online application and online payment of fees is 12.11.2025
Application Fees :
- General/OBC Candidates : Rs. 300/- plus Taxes as applicable
- EWS/ SC/ST/ PWD Candidates : Rs. 100/- plus Taxes as applicable
