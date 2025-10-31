Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Assam University Silchar in 2025.

Assam University Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Guest Faculty in the Department of Agricultural Engineering in 2025.

Name of post : Guest Faculty in Department of Agricultural Engineering

No. of posts : 5

Remuneration: Rs. 1,500/- per lecture with a ceiling of Rs. 50,000/- per month.

Eligibility Criteria : B. E./ B. Tech. / B. S. and M. E./ M. Tech. / M. S. or Integrated M. Tech. in

relevant branch with first class or equivalent in any one of the degrees

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 10-11-2025 at 11:00 am at the Office of the Head, Department of Agricultural Engineering, Assam University, Silchar

How to apply :

Eligible candidates may attend the walk-in-interview with duly filled in prescribed application form, original and self attested copies of all the supporting documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here