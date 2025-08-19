Assam Career 2025 AIIMS Guwahati Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various academic positions or career in AIIMS Guwahati Assam in 2025.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Technical Support-III for the project entitled, “Feasibility of Locally Adapted, Community Delivered Life Skills Training in Indigenous Adolescents: A multi-site study,” funded by the Indian Council Medical Research (ICMR), Government of India in 2025.

Name of post : Project Technical Support-III

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification :

Three Years Graduate in Psychology/Education/Public Health/ Social Work/Sociology + Three Years Experience in the fields mentioned above

OR

Postgraduate in Psychology/Education/Public Health/Social Work/ Sociology

Desirable Experience :

At least six months’ experience of participating in research projects/field projects/community education projects Research or field experience in adolescent focused projects Work/research experience in the education sector Experience in preparing and contributing to research publications in indexed and peer reviewed journals Prior experience in drafting reports and documents for circulation/dissemination Proficiency in computer applications including use of MS Office applications Proficiency/fluency in English and local language

Salary : Rs. 28,000/- p.m. + 18% HRA (Rs. 5040/-) = Rs. 33,040/- p.m.

Maximum Age Limit : 35 years

How to apply :

Interested candidates may submit their application using this Google Form Link:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd-KMVlYi9N6TsnrmtoW90XfquP0hq74U66inw4y0lc5zbOkA/viewform?vc=0&c=0&w=1&flr=0

Last date for submission of applications is 23rd August 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here