Assam Career 2025 AIIMS Guwahati Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in AIIMS Guwahati Assam in 2025.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Technical Support-II (One post) for the ICMR Research Project titled “Family-centred tobacco cessation intervention among Indigenous tobacco users in Assam, Nagaland and Andhra Pradesh: A multi-centre feasibility study”, funded by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Government of India in 2025.

Name of post : Project Technical Support-II

No. of posts : 1

Minimum Essential Qualification :

1. Three-year Graduate degree in relevant subjects i.e. Psychology/Rural development /Public

health / Social work + 2 years’ experience in relevant field (e.g. in community health interventions / family interventions delivery).

OR

2. Three-year training as professional nurse (GNM) from recognized nursing training program with at least 2 years’ experience in relevant field.

Desirable :

1. B.Sc. nursing with 6 (six) months of field experience in community health interventions

delivery/family interventions delivery

2. Experience of working in the area of tobacco cessation/substance use disorders

3. Experience of working in health sector research projects for at least 6 (six) months

4. Experience in preparing and contributing to research publications in indexed and peer

reviewed journals

5. Prior experience in preparing reports and documents for circulation / dissemination

6. Well-versed in MS Office applications and related digital tools

7. Excellent proficiency in English + Assamese (reading +writing +speaking)

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the Google Form link https://forms.gle/2A7LNuj5Jtfu5GRv5

This application form will automatically expire on 17th November 2025 by 05:00 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here