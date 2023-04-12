Applications are invited for various Assistant Chemist, Laboratory Technician and Driver positions in Office of Deputy Commissioner Cachar, Silchar under the jurisdiction of Designated Officer, Commisionerate of Food Safety

The Office of Deputy Commissioner Cachar, Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Chemist, Laboratory Technician and Driver on contractual basis.

Name of post : Assistant Chemist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

The candidate must have a B.Sc. in Chemistry, Bio-Chemistry, Food Technology or Microbiology.

Name of post : Laboratory Technician

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

The candidate must have passed Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) in science.

Name of post : Driver

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

The candidate must have studied till Class VIII with a valid driving license.

Selection Procedure : Candidates will be selected on the basis of walk-in-interview that will be held on 26th and 27th April 2023

How to apply : Candidates having requisite qualifications need to attend the interview along with bio-data relevant original documents, two recent passport photographs and a set of self-attested copies of necessary certificates and other testimonials.

