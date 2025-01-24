Applications are invited for recruitment of 170 vacant positions or jobs in AIIMS CAPFIMS in 2025.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences- Central Armed Police Forces Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS CAPFIMS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Nursing Officer in 2025.

Name of post : Nursing Officer

No. of posts : 170

Essential Qualification :

I.(i) B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing/B.sc Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council/State Nursing Council recognized Institute or University

OR

B.Sc (Post-certificate)/Post Basic B.Sc Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council/ State Nursing Council recognized Institute or University

(ii) Registered as Nurse & Midwife in state / Indian Nursing Council

OR

II (i) Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery from an Indian Nursing Council recognized Institute / State Nursing Council

(ii) Registered also as Nurses & Midwife in State/ Indian Nursing Council.

(iii) Two year’s experience altogether in minimum 50 bedded Hospital after acquiring the educational qualification altogether mentioned above.

How to apply :

Candidates must submit an application along with copies of educational qualifications and experience certificates also in a sealed envelope in the prescribed format attached through speed post & address it to “Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL), BECIL BHAWAN, C-56/A-17, Sector-62, Noida-201307 (U.P).”

The candidates are directed to mention the “Advertisement No:……… and Post Name :……….” In the subject line.

The last date for receipt of application altogether in BECIL is till 04.02.2025 (Closing of Office hrs.)

Applicants must ensure their eligibility (age, qualification, experience etc.) before applying for the post. BECIL will not take responsibility for wrong application/ ineligible condition.

Candidates will be informed via email / telephone for further process

Only shortlisted candidates as per above eligibility criteria will be called for further process

Applicants are also requested to take a photocopy of their Application Forms after offline submission and retain with them for future reference.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here