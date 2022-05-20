World Whisky Day 2022 is on the third Saturday in the month of May. This year, the World Whisky Day falls on Saturday 21.

As we gear up to celebrate the World Whisky Day 2022, let us take a look at some newly released finest whiskies.

Glenfiddich Orchard Experiment

William Grant & Sons this week unveiled the fifth expression in Scotch whisky brand Glenfiddich’s ‘Experimental’ series: Glenfiddich Orchard Experiment.

Glenfiddich Orchard Experiment Single Malt Scotch Whisky is available online and costs £42 ($52) per bottle.

Loch Lomond Whiskies 46 Year Old Single Malt Whisky

Named for one of the most beautiful lochs in Scotland, Loch Lomond has grown its reputation for incredible whisky since it was first founded over 200 years ago.

Loch Lomond Whiskies recently unveiled a rare 46 Year Old single malt whisky, marking the second release in its Remarkable Stills Series.

Created in homage to the distillery’s unique straight-neck stills, the collection of limited edition single malt whiskies celebrates the alchemy and engineering of Loch Lomond’s whisky-making process.

First distilled in 1974, Loch Lomond 46 Year Old has matured in American oak casks for 44 years, followed by two years in a combination of first fill Oloroso and Pedro Ximenez casks.

The single malt whisky has been bottled at a strength of 45.3% ABV. Limited to just 200 bottles globally, and with an RRP of £4,500, this is one for serious whisky fans with a big budget.

GlenAllachie 10 year old French Virgin Oak Finish

The GlenAllachie Distillery has added three new bottlings to their Virgin Oak Series; a limited-edition range which explores the influence of aging whisky in a variety of different oak species from around the world.

The Virgin Oak Series showcases the expert cask sourcing and wood management skills of master distiller Billy Walker, who this year reaches a half-century as a blender and distiller in the Scotch Whisky industry.

The collection includes a 10-year-old French Virgin Oak Finish. For this release Walker sourced casks made of French Oak (Quercus Robur) from the Haute-Garonne region, close to the Pyrenees.

The fine-grained, consistent wood was air dried for 15 months before being filled with the whisky. The result is a subtly sweet yet earthy malt. The whisky is available now, priced at £61.99.

The Glengoyne Legacy Series: Chapter Three

Glengoyne Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky has revealed the third expression of its award-winning legacy series.

Chapter Three is the final installment and continues to tell the unique stories of the people who have shaped the distillery over the last two centuries.

Chapter Three is the story of Sir Arthur John Tedder, an Excise Officer at the distillery.

Sir Tedder is said to have pioneered the distillery’s ‘unhurried’ approach to whisky making, shaping the whisky as it’s known today.

The newest addition to Legacy Chapter Three, will be available globally, as well as the distillery shop and website priced at £69.99.

Fettercairn Warehouse 2 Batch No.003

Fettercairn Distillery has recently unveiled a new single malt as part of its rare and limited small batch Warehouse 2 Collection.

This latest addition harmonises three different maturation styles; ex-Bourbon barrels, rum barrels, and French red wine barriques, which were all filled with Fettercairn’s distinctive spirit in 2015, to complement the distillery’s tropical house style.

Only 9600 bottles of Fettercairn Warehouse 2 Batch No. 003 will be available at an RSP of £60 in key global markets including the UK, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, and France from April, extending to key Asia markets from May onwards.

