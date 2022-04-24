What should the Web 3 community expect from xSPECTAR? Find out

It is being formed as an exclusive metaverse experience on the XRP Ledger.

Non-Fungible Tokens, also known as NFT, have emerged as the most popular investment options today. These unique crypto tokens situated on blockchains have gained massive prominence in recent times with global investors taking interest on a large scale. The initial debut didn’t attract much noise but it has steadily gained a strong foothold around the DeFi space and emerged to be the most lucrative proposition available across the alternative investment sphere. Since the initial minting in 2014, NFTs have made exponential growth s , attracting significant investments with nearly $41 billion worth of crypto spent on the NFT marketplaces in 2021 alone.

Things have changed considerably since 2014 with Ethereum used as the only chain, today however, there are a number of chains available including Solana, Avalanche and XRP Ledger. NFTs have turned out to be an important arm of the Web3 & Crypto economy enabling a digital certificate of ownership on the blockchain. This particular technological advancement fuels enough power into the digital community’s hands and boosts the internet’s upcoming evolution. A platform making moves to become a breakthrough in this field is xSPECTAR.

xSPECTAR is an Xclusive Membership Society complete with a Metaverse on the XRPL. The platform is a pioneering NFT project that will form itself on the upcoming XLS-20 standard. The hands behind this unique platform are a team of seasoned individuals who have worked across diverse industries, having vast exposure across distinct fields including Real-estate, Law, Finances, Gambling, Art and IT; with each of them having mutual interests in blockchain technology.

The team is bringing to life the xSPECTAR vision by creating a specialty web3 project in the metaverse, which is positioned to dominate the space.