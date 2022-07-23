Raju Danveer ( Raju Kumar), a social and political activist, is known for his good work and a cooperating nature towards down-trodden people. He joined Jan Adhikaar Party (Loktantrik) in October 2019 as a Pradesh Maha Sachiv of Yuva Parishad.

In March 2020, he joined as Pradesh Adhyaksh Yuva Parishad and from December 2020 till now he has been serving Pradesh Adhyaksh Yuva Parishad.

In the last twelve years of his career, he had financially helped so many people. He used to do charity, supporting thousands of students financially, socially & morally in their studies. Every year he distributes blankets to the people living along the roadside. He provides food and shelter to the people by organizing Dharamshala to Kanvariyas every year at ShravaniMela, Devghar Jharkhand.

During COVID-19 Global crisis/Global Pandemic he distributed food packets, masks, sanitizers and medicines to different governments and private hospitals. He has a team of around Fifty thousand young and enthusiastic people throughout Bihar, who are working with him for the well-being of depressed & minority people in society.

Charity in his blood, and so his near and dear called him Raju Danveer.

He had won various awards for his selfless service to poor people. He had been awarded by many electronic and print media groups like Global India National Excellence Award 2022 – Delhi, Zee Bihar Jharkhand for his eminent work related to child education. Dainik Jagran awarded him for his enthusiastic action during the global crisis like the Covid-19 pandemic. Different NGOs awarded him for all types of social works, etc.

According to Raju Danveer ( Raju Kumar), employment, education facility and health facility are the prime issues of the state. And he really wants to do something to improve it. He has his future plans in which he wants to set up industries, schools, nursing homes and provide employment to unemployed youths, and take some important steps to improve the health and education system of the state.

He admired Pappu Yadav (President of Jan Adhikaar Party), because of his good thoughts and good deeds. He wants to follow him in every way and wants to be like him. Pappu Yadav is his inspiration, and he wants to follow his footsteps in order to help underprivileged people.

His party JAP is different from the other party because of their active participation in every matter. When there is any kind of injustice that happens to anyone they are the first ones to take action on that matter and assure justice. Their habit of taking immediate and fair action towards a matter is something that his party focuses on.

His main reason behind choosing politics is to build a network to reach people and help them in various ways. If not politics then social work and business would be his career.

His message to the youth is to have confidence and trust in yourself, do something of your own and do not rely on the government for anything and you’ll be successful. Anyone can achieve their dream by being themselves and working on them.

Self-confidence is very important for a successful future. No one can help you in achieving your dreams only you can help yourself.

And this is all we can say about this huge and helpful personality Raju Danveer (Raju Kumar), a personality of helping hand to thousands of people for the welfare of mankind.