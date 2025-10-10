Transparency in Used Car Sales- What Buyers and Sellers Deserve to Know

India’s used car market has long suffered from a lack of structure and transparency, creating a frustrating experience for both buyers and sellers.

Buyers often struggled to trust the information provided about a vehicle. Many were unsure about its real condition, had no way to verify service history, and faced risks of odometer tampering or hidden damage. Pricing was rarely clear, and post-purchase support was almost non-existent.

Sellers faced their own hurdles. Fair valuations were hard to come by, and most had to deal with multiple test drives, unreliable buyers, and lengthy negotiations. Even after selling, the fear of legal or financial liability remained if the vehicle wasn’t properly transferred.

With little clarity on either side, buying or selling a used car became a complicated and uncertain process for most people.

Amidst these challenges, CARS24 emerged as a tech-first, customer-centric platform that has transformed the way India buys and sells used cars. What began as an innovative solution to bridge buyer-seller gaps has now grown into a comprehensive one-stop platform for every step of the car ownership lifecycle.

By focusing on technology-driven transparency, streamlined processes, and nationwide support, CARS24 has addressed key market gaps.

Enhanced Transparency When Buying a Used Car from CARS24

One of the primary concerns before the availability of the platform was a lack of trust and transparency in the used car buying process. One of the greatest challenges for people looking to buy used cars was the authenticity of the condition of the vehicle, its past service and maintenance, and the price being asked for by sellers and dealers alike. However, these challenges are now directly addressed by CARS24, enhancing transparency throughout the used car buying journey:

Used Car Buying: Market Malpractices vs CARS24 USP

Common Malpractice CARS24 USP / Solution Incomplete or misleading vehicle condition disclosures 140+ point inspection on each car ensures a detailed, honest evaluation of the vehicle’s condition Odometer tampering or manipulated mileage High-resolution listings with odometer insights help identify tampering or mismatches No reliable service history Verified service history reports ensure transparency in vehicle maintenance records Unverified or suspicious past ownership and usage Full ownership and usage history checks provided for trust and clarity Vague or misleading online listings Detailed car listings with images, specs, and inspection reports Surprise fees or hidden charges at final transaction Transparent pricing with no hidden fees or unexpected charges No recourse for post-purchase issues 3-year extended warranty and 7-day return option for buyer protection and peace of mind Complex and lengthy claims process Doorstep pickup for warranty claims and quick processing with 98% customer satisfaction Limited support when buying from third-party sources Pre-Delivery Inspection (PDI) available even for cars not purchased via CARS24

Lets understand each of the USPs in detail:

140+ point inspection:

Each used car in the CARS24 inventory undergoes a stringent quality check across 140+ parameters, providing insights into the condition of vital parts like the engine, transmission, and more, along with interior and exterior condition. This enhances the transparency in the condition of the car through a detailed report made available to buyers.

Detailed listings:

Every used car listing is accompanied by specifications and other details, along with high-quality images, enabling easy comparison. This ensures buyers are aware of the absolute condition of the vehicle, even providing insights into odometer tampering.

Verified Service History:

A verified service history is a vital component of ensuring the vehicle’s maintenance activity. A well-maintained vehicle tends to be reliable and serve its owner for longer, and a verified service history report instils this confidence in the buyer.

Pre-delivery inspection:

While 140+ point inspection reports are available for inventory listed cars, CARS24 also offers a PDI service, where our expert technicians can help you determine the condition of a used car when buying from outside of CARS24, enhancing transparency and trust in transactions.

Transparent Pricing – No hidden charges:

CARS24 pricing is designed to be transparent, ensuring buyers know exactly what they’ll be paying upfront, no hidden charges and no hidden surprises.

Extended Warranty options & easy claims:

CARS24 provides extended warranty plans that span up to 3 years or 45,000 km, covering critical components, helping buyers mitigate unforeseen expenses in repair costs. With nationwide coverage and authorised workshops across India, along with doorstep pickup for warranty claims, CARS24 provides a transparent, quick, efficient and reliable warranty claim process, boasting 98% customer satisfaction.

Transparent Processes When Selling a Used Car to CARS24

CARS24 doesn’t only make the process of buying a used car convenient and transparent, but if you’re looking to sell your used car, then too, CARS24 streamlines & simplifies the process. Instead of having to arrange for multiple test drives to prospect buyers or negotiating with dealers and their lowball offers, and spend hours upon hours on classified platforms, you could simply get an online quote, book an inspection, and sell your car, all in less than a day. Here’s what CARS24 has to offer for sellers.

Used Car Selling: Market Malpractices vs CARS24 USP

Common Malpractice CARS24 USP / Solution Lowball offers from dealers Instant online valuation using AI models gives a fair market estimate upfront Inconvenient or time-consuming buyer meetings Doorstep inspection eliminates need to host multiple prospects Lack of clarity between quoted and final price Transparent valuation process, difference (if any) between online quote and final offer is clearly explained Delayed payments or partial settlements Instant full payment is initiated upon offer acceptance, often credited same day Buyer delays in car pickup Same-day pickup after sale confirmation Paperwork burden and RC transfer hassles End-to-end documentation & RC transfer managed by CARS24 Post-sale liabilities if new owner misuses the car Seller Protection Policy ensures you are legally and financially covered post-sale

Lets understand each of the USPs in detail:

Quick Online Used Car Valuation – Simply enter a few details about your car, such as its age, odometer reading, make, and model, and get an instant online quote. However, this is not the final price of the car, which is determined once the physical inspection is completed. To maintain transparency in our process, we ensure this information is omnipresent, so that it does not confuse sellers.

Doorstep Inspection – Once you’ve completed the online valuation and are convinced of an approximate figure, you can proceed to book a home inspection. A CARS24 expert will conduct a visit to your doorstep and physically examine your vehicle to evaluate its condition. Then, based on the information derived, the final offer will be made to you. Depending on the condition of your car, this offer could be exactly what the online valuation tool stated, or slightly different.

Get Instant Payment – If you choose to accept the offer, the payment for the vehicle will be initiated, and you will get the full amount for your vehicle. If this process is in the early hours of the day, you can even receive the payment same day, ensuring a quick, smooth, transparent, and hassle-free process.

Same Day Sell-off – Once you’ve received the payment in full, you can hand over the keys to CARS24, and they’ll pick up the car from your door.

Documentation and RC Transfer – To maintain post-sale experience excellence, CARS24 takes care of all documentation required, and the entire RC transfer process as well, ensuring peace of mind for you, knowing that the vehicle will be legally transferred. In the meantime, the CARS24 seller protection policy ensures you are no longer liable for any mishaps after they’ve bought your vehicle.

End-to-end Processes that Guarantee Peace of Mind

Whether you’re buying a used car from CARS24 or selling your old car, you can expect complete transparency, guaranteed peace of mind, and hassle-free experiences. With services tailored to the used car trade and a widespread presence across the nation, CARS24 is the go-to platform to acquire quality used cars that are backed by a company invested in customer experience and satisfaction.