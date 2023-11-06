The use of technology has been on the rise since the Work From Home norm during and post COVID-19. In addition to this, there are new advancements in technology like Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Machine Learning, etc. which have become quite popular in recent years. As a result, the tech sector has been quite popular among investors with tech stocks’ potential to yield high returns in the long term.

In this article, we will discuss the top 5 disruptive tech stocks that you can select for online investing in stock market in 2023.

Best 5 Disruptive Tech Stocks to Invest

Here are the top 5 disruptive tech stocks for you.

Zensar Technology

Zensar Technology is a global company that builds and manages digital products for leading companies. The company offers a variety of services that include experience services, data engineering, application services, data analytics, etc.

Zensar Technology has its headquarters in Pune. It also has operations in Europe, The Middle East, North America, and Asia Pacific.

Zensar Share Price as of Oct 2023: ?488+

Market Cap: ?10,910 Cr



Happiest Minds

Happiest Minds helps enterprise and technology providers to adopt digital technology. They do this by providing a variety of technology services like blockchain, the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, robotics/drones, cloud services, virtual/augmented reality, etc.

They serve top industries like BFSI, e-commerce, Edu-tech, automotive, manufacturing, travel, hospitality, and more. The company is headquartered in Bengaluru and has a presence in Australia, the USA, the UK, Canada and the Middle East.

Happiest Minds Share Price as of Oct 2023: ?829+

Market Cap: ?12,669 Cr



Persistent Systems

Persistent Systems is a software development company. They make software systems and solutions and also maintain them. Their clients are from various sectors including banking and financial services, insurance, telecom, media, healthcare, etc.

Persistent Systems operates in the USA, South Africa, Australia, France, Singapore, Japan, and more apart from India.

Persistent Share Price as of Oct 2023: ?6067+

Market Cap: ?46,811 Cr

Tata Elxsi

Tata Elxsi came into existence to develop and promote applications of electronics, embedded systems, and software. Majorly they have served industries like aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, communication, etc

The company provides services like the Internet of Things, big data analytics, artificial intelligence, virtual reality, product engineering, and more to companies in India, Europe, the US, and others.

Tata Elxsi Share Price as of Oct 2023: ?7635+

Market Cap: ?47,305 Cr

Bosch

Bosch is a worldwide supplier of technology services. In India, it offers services in the areas of mobility solutions, consumer goods, energy, industrial technology, and building technology. It started its manufacturing operations in India in 1951.

Presently the company has 16 manufacturing sites in India.

Bosch Share Price as of Oct 2023: ?19,475+

Market Cap: ?58,211 Cr

Conclusion

Technology stocks carry huge potential for future growth, which makes them a good option for long-term investments.