The grand lottery Nirmal NR 324 is conducted every day by the Kerala state lottery agency. The prize money of Rs 70 lakh is up for grabs for the winner of the top prize, while Rs 10 lakh will be given to the runner-up and Rs 5000 to the third-place finisher. All participants are looking forward to the announcement of the lucky draw results.

The lottery draw is conducted in the presence of representatives from the Government at 2.55 PM in Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram. Independent judges continuously monitor the Kerala Lottery game to ensure fairness and transparency. The winning numbers are then released to the public.

Participants are urged to stay informed about the latest lucky draw results and check the winning numbers for the lottery. This will help them to determine if they have won the grand prize or if they are eligible for other prizes. The results will be available soon on the official website of the Kerala state lottery agency.

Name of Lottery Kerala Lottery Lottery Draw Code Number NR-324 Lottery Draw Name Nirmal 1st Prize Rs. 70,00,000/-

Common to all Series Lottery Result Available Date 14.04.2023 Lottery Result Time 3 to 4 PM Lottery Result Status Live Result @ 14.04.2023 – 03:00 pm

