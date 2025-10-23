Jon Jones, one of the most famous names in MMA is now the new ambassador for 1win. The news came out on September 10, 2025. It was shared on Instagram where 1win posted about their new deal with the fighter.

In the post, 1win wrote that Jon Jones is a man of victory. They said his name brings respect and even fear to many people in the sport. The brand believes his strong image and style will help bring more attention to 1win and they also wrote that this is only the start of a new story.

Jon Jones is seen by many people as a real legend in the UFC. Fans and experts often say he is maybe the best fighter the sport has ever had and he is not only strong but also very smart when he fights. For many years he stayed at the top and showed that he could win again and again. His career started when he was very young as at only 23 years old he became the youngest UFC champion. This happened in 2011 when he won the light heavyweight title. He beat Mauricio “Shogun” Rua in that fight and that victory shocked the world and made Jones a new star in the UFC.

After that Jones defended his title again and again. He fought and won against many top names in the sport like Daniel Cormier, Alexander Gustafsson, Rashad Evans and Vitor Belfort. Each of those men was a big challenge but Jones always found a way to win and these fights made his place in history very strong as he showed not only talent but also control under pressure.

In 2023 after many years at light heavyweight Jones moved to the heavyweight division. This was a big step in his career as he returned to the UFC cage and fought Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight title. The fight ended very quickly. Jones won in the first round by submission. This victory was truly historic. With it he became one of the few fighters in UFC history to hold championship belts in two different weight classes. Very few fighters have been able to do this. It confirmed that Jones was not only great in one division but also in another.

Becoming a two-division champion placed Jones in a very small group of fighters. It showed his skills and ability to adapt. It also showed that his career was still alive after many years and fans and experts both saw this as proof of his legendary status.

The new partnership with 1win is seen as good for both sides. For Jones it gives him a fresh role outside the cage where his image and name stay strong. For 1win it brings the attention of fight fans who know and respect him. When a famous fighter stands next to a brand people often listen more closely. This is why many believe that the deal between Jones and 1win can grow into something bigger helping both the company and the athlete.

The new deal with 1win is not the first time Jon Jones has worked with a company. In fact, his story outside the cage is also very big. From the early years of his career he was a name that many brands wanted to connect with.

One of the most famous deals came with Nike. At that time it was something very new. Before Jones, MMA fighters did not typically get contracts with companies of that size. Nike worked with world stars like basketball players and football players but not many UFC fighters. Jones changed that as he became one of the first men in the sport to wear the Nike logo in the cage.

This deal also came with a line of special clothes and shoes. Fans could buy shirts and sneakers with his name on them. It was proof that Jones was not just a fighter for pay-per-view nights. He was someone that brands trusted to sell products and reach people everywhere. For young fighters this moment was a clear sign that the sport was growing.

Another big company that worked with Jon Jones was Gatorade. It is known all over the commercials next to other famous athletes. In those ads he was shown as strong, fast and focused and it was another step that placed him on the same level as top athletes in other sports.

At that time many fans noticed how rare this was. Not many MMA fighters had the chance to be part of global ads. Jones was one of the first to break that barrier. His name became bigger than the UFC cage.

These deals also showed something important about his style. He was not only good at fighting. He was also good at building an image. Furthermore, he spoke with confidence and had a way of looking calm even before big fights.

The work with Nike and Gatorade was many years ago but people still remember it. Today when fans see that he joins 1win they think about those earlier moments. They remember that Jones was one of the first fighters to make big moves outside the sport. This is why the new deal looks natural. For Jones it is another part of his long story with brands. For 1win it means they now walk in the same line as Nike and Gatorade once did.

It also shows that fighting is not only about what happens in the cage. For athletes at the top the sport becomes a door to other worlds. Advertising, fashion, drinks, betting – all these areas want the face of a champion. Jon Jones has been that face before and now he is again with this new step.

*Sponsored article*