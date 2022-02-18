A recent interaction with the author of this article with an important Indian army formation in

Lower Assam drew a rather sceptical and caustic picture of the radicalisation scenario in

Assam. Almost 99% of the officers present in the interface were of the belief that Islamist

radicalisation which is being tom-tommed is unfounded, and does not merit any substance.

Reports do not corroborate any of the aspects that have been stated in the media. The stance

was particularly surprising as it emanated from the ground.



But analysis holds its own. And, therefore, if the timeline of the Islamist threat is plotted then

the thread would be quite effortless. The simplest of explanations is the fact that the erstwhile

East Pakistan abuts Lower Assam so closely, and the manner in which the Islamist radicals,

thanks to the dispensation of Sheikh Hasina, are being persecuted in Bangladesh are making

them enter Assam. The easiest way or thoroughfare is the Lower Assam districts that the

Indian army is holding, and are consequently reluctant to accept as “Islamist corridor”.

The author was able to plot a perceptible timeline during the period of his advanced research

in the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, USA. The study unearthed a “progression

of wave” in the modus operandi of Islamist action which incidentally would never cease until

the end of time: the “transformative moment in Islam” is going to be never-ending. In fact,

the manner in which the United States led coalition has sought to de-territorialise ISIS from

the area that the latter had occupied in order to sustain the neo-caliphate has ascertained that

the “war against the infidels” would now not only be a ceaseless one but an accelerated

course of action. The partial ouster of ISIS from places such as Raqqa has not only

emboldened their resolve about the Islamist apocalyptic expectations about “black banners

that will come from the east” but—if the entrails are read with sophistication—about the

Islamist belief that the establishment of Nizam-e-Mustafa throughout the world is a certainty.

If Sun Tzu, Kautilya and Clausewitz were to have paraphrased their premises on “art of war”

then the master strategicians would have certainly emphasised on the importance of waves

after a period of lull.

There is also a need to bring in neuro-science in the discourse of radicalisation. If there it is

being invoked it is only in order to understand the growing phenomenon of radicalisation. A

hypothetical example clarifies the above statement. Is not the most appropriate manner to

state that no two discernments outside any sentient being can be said to possess exactly an

identical view? Therefore, the experience of subject “x”—despite the fact that she tastes,

ceteris paribus, the same flavour—would at least be minimally different from that of subject

“y”. The interpretation of no two occipital lobes which enclose the principal visual cortex can

be said to be unerringly indistinguishable: such are the vagaries of creation. If sapient

architecture is innately built on lines that have been described above and principally about

aspects that have a bearing on day to day existence, then it is no gainsaying that there would

quite obviously be not only misinterpretations in socio-political and religious thought but

confusion and belligerence as well. The article examines Islam in the context of the above

backdrop.

There are five key mazhabs or schools in Islam. The primary ones are a) Hanafi b) Shafei c)

Maliki d) Hanbali and e) Zafariya (which is chiefly Shia). The Muslims of India are

predominantly from the Hanafi sect of Islam. The sect adheres to the school of thought

propounded by Imam Abu Hanifa and is considered to be the most liberal of the four Islamic

schools of thought. Although there is virtually no difference between the doctrine or the

rituals between the four schools, the Hanbali sect who term themselves as Wahabi or Salafi in

Saudi Arabia is the school that advocates the literal interpretation of textual sources. It,

therefore, derives its canonical laws or Sharia primarily from the Quran, the Hadith which are

the sayings and customs of Prophet Muhammad and the views of the Prophet’s companions.

In other words, Sharia classifies every person’s performance in life into five categories.

These constitute ones that are a) obligatory b) recommended c) permitted d) discouraged and

e) forbidden. Accordingly, life derives its very existence from the significance and import in

light of “the clarity with which the path that has been taken to the watering place.” Sharia

epitomises this ineffaceable concept in Islam.

But as the article has sought to preamble there would be imperfections in the construal

mechanism for, instance of what may constitute as recommended by way of zakat or

charitable donation by a Muslim. The amount that is to be donated by way of zakat is

normally based on the value of every possession that a person has. It is as a rule 2.5 percent

of a Muslim’s total savings and wealth above a minimum amount known as nisab, but

interpreters of Islamic jurisprudence differ on both nisab and other aspects that pertain to

zakat, including, of course, how such a recommended practice is to be calculated. After all, it

is not as if there is an institution such as the Indian Government’s “Central Processing

Centre” in Bangalore which computes zakat. To that end, if there is no emergence of a clear

answer from the sacred texts of Islam, the Hanbali school does not accept legal discretion or

the customs of the quam as a sound basis for the derivation of Islamic law. This is in contrast

to the methodology which Islamic schools such as Hanafi and Maliki accept. The Hanbali

school, therefore, is the proponent of a strict traditionalist school of jurisprudence in Sunni

Islam. Indeed, it is the Hanbali school that is spearheading the radicalisation process in Islam.

The succinct description that the article has provided for the existence of the concept of

radicalisation that is inherent—as aforesaid—in the Hanbali school clearly reveals that it is

not only the chief sect that drives the actions and motivations of formations such as al-Qaeda

and ISIS (although there are member of other sects in both the groupings as well!), the fact of

the matter is that with the “entrance” of both al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and

ISIS by way of the Waliyah-i-Hind (Guardianship of Hindustan) into India there is a

possibility that the atmospherics of the present would witness the radicalisation of an

important group of Muslims in India.

The phenomenon of radicalisation can be attributed to the growing influence of the Hanbali

school in the country by way of the resurgence of the Popular Front of India (PFI). Although

PFI—whose top leadership are primarily from Kerala—deny the allegation that the

organisation has any truck with the Hanbali school (another name for Wahabi and/or Salafi),

the fact of the matter is that they have been radicalising Indian Muslims towards the

conservative strain of Islam whatever be the denominations.

The Hifazat-e-Islam Bangladesh (HIB) and Islami Andolan Bangladesh (IOB) in the

erstwhile East Pakistan—Islamist formations that have re-emerged in current times—are

close associates of PFI. The HIB and IOB are working inside Bangladesh as over ground

activists of al-Qaeda and ISIS affiliated organisations such as Jama’atul Mujahideen

Bangladesh (JMB) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT). Bowing to immense pressure from

the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime apparatus of Bangladesh, both JMB and

ABT have curtailed their activity for the present, propping up instead its surrogates by way of

HIB and IOB. The stratagem is simple. The methodology is to instil a sense of complacence

in the establishment that JMB and ABT has disappeared. The reality is that they have

activated “Op Confusion” in Bangladesh as well as rejuvenated Islamism in Bangladesh.

Indeed, A deliberate interlude or a tactical retreat is a time-tested stratagem of war. The

author is reminded of a book “A German General on the Eastern Front: The Letters and

Diaries of Gotthard Heinrici, 1941-1942” by Johannes Hurter. It makes interesting reading in

the contest of the article and, therefore, merits a passage at this juncture. The excerpt states,

“General Heinrici was a master of tactical retreat. The German general would attack the

Russians and craft a gain and halt when his attack ran out of steam. He would swiftly

construct a fake fortification on the freshly attained forward positions in order to create a

ruse. Heinrici would then instantly pullback his forces five to six miles to a pre determined

line of defence. The next morning the Russians would unleash an artillery barrage on the fake

German front line, and deploy numerous divisions after the cessation of the artillery barrage.

The ruse worked and the Russians on reaching the “fake front line”—with no one

there—would run out of steam. At the same time Heinrici would be closely surveying the

Russian artillery barrage and the send his army forward toward the exhausted Russians and

stage a counter attack, often attaining a victory. The general used this tactic repeatedly. The

Russians apparently never quite figured out how he succeeded in duping them.”

The point that is being made is that although ISIS has experienced territorial defeat it has

been able to confuse the enemy with its continual subterfuges, turning disadvantages into

advantages. Both al-Qaeda and ISIS have once again joined forces (they were always one and

the same despite what some short-sighted observers seem to have surmised!) and it is

incumbent upon the enemy to fathom their presence among a population that has become

even more resolute, the determination emanating a) from the spectacular successes that had

been achieved by the al-Qaeda and ISIS since 9/11 and b) the accentuated line that has been

drawn by way of “us and them” (read: Islam vs. The Rest as has been propounded by Samuel

Huntington in his “Clash of Civilization and the Remaking of World Order”). Incidentally, in

this regard the opposing forces are also responsible for accentuating the divide with certain

right-wing factions fanning deliberate fires of suspicion. A clear-eyed analysis would,

therefore, bring to the fore the simplicity with which the Islamists have been able to not only

rest, recuperate and turnover, but are readying themselves for the next onslaught.

Therefore, whereas there was exhibition of massive violent movement and radicalisation

between 1999 and 2005 which the author describes as the “First Wave”, the “Second Wave”

began with the “oath of allegiance” or Bay’ah by groups such as JMB and ABT to ISIS in the

wake of the formation of the neo-caliphate of Abu Bakr-al-Baghdadi. It was also the time to

undertake the hijrah in response to the “call from ar-raqqa”. The territorial setbacks

witnessed persistent “lone-wolf” attacks throughout the world including places such as

Orlando and Nice and observers of Islamist action in Bangladesh would recall the “hostage

situation” in Dhaka on 1 July 2016 and the machete killings and suicide bombings of the

years following the event. The new “call to arms” was to decimate the infidel wherever found

(Jaideep Saikia is an internationally acclaimed conflict analyst and author of several

bestselling books on security and strategy. He is also Asia’s sole Fellow, Irregular Warfare Initiative, West Point, USA)