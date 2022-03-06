Are you planning to apply for a Bharat series for BH number plate for your vehicle?

The Bharat series (BH) number plate was introduced by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on August 28 last year to ease the mobility of vehicles across India.

Bharat series (BH) registration process began from September 15, and Odisha is the first state in India to initiate the new series of vehicle numbers.

Prior to introduction of BH series registration, a vehicle registered in a particular state could drive in another state only for 12 months. And, after 12 months, change of registration was mandatory in the new state.

The system was burdensome for vehicle owners with moveable jobs, especially for people working in Army, Air Force and Central government jobs.

A BH series plate is valid throughout the country. A vehicle owner does not need to apply for new registration after migrating to another state.

Tax for the BH series can be paid online. For vehicles priced less than Rs 10 lakh, eight per cent tax is applicable, 10 percent for vehicles priced between Rs 10 and Rs 20 lakh and 12 per cent for those about Rs 20 lakh.

But the BH series registration number plates are not open for everyone. A government or public sector unit employee can apply for the special plate.

Even private sector employees with offices in more than four states or Union territories are also eligible. Top most priority is being given to defence personnel, bank employees, employees of the administrative services are likely to find the BH series plate useful.

How to apply for the BH series plate?

After state authorities verify the proof of eligibility, vehicle owners can log onto the road and transport ministry’s Vahan portal. This can also be done with the help of automobile dealers while purchasing a vehicle.

The dealer needs to fill Form 20 on the portal on behalf of the owner. Private sector employees need to fill Form 60 and provide an employment ID and work certificate.