Guwahati: Assam Diwali 2022 is around the corner, Google doodle has come up with a ‘surprise’ for its users.

This year, Diwali will be celebrated on October 24 across the country.

Also known as the festival of lights, the Diwali festival symbolizes the victory of good over evil and light over darkness.

“Just here to say, search ‘Diwali’ for a surprise,” Google wrote on Twitter.

The quote was surrounded by an animated earthen diya. Upon searching ‘Diwali’ on Google, on the top, the word ‘Diwali’ appears in bold, with ‘Festivity’ written below it.

After clicking on ‘Festivity’, several diyas (earthen lamps) come up on the screen, enabling the user to ‘light’ the diyas.

The tweet was posted on October 16 and since then, it has garnered over 3,519 likes, 250 retweets and 26 quote tweets.

Several people shared screenshots and videos of the search result.

Google doodle never misses a chance to wish its users, or celebrate important days, birth anniversaries, etc.