Children are the makers of a brilliant future of the country and are the beacons of hope of a prosperous tomorrow.

The tiny tots, who are the future generations of the country, can be moulded into successful individuals by bringing them up with the right education and teachings.

Childrens’ Day is celebrated as an ode to the first Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Born on November 14, 1889, Chacha Nehru, as he was lovingly called by the children, always felt happy in the presence of kids and their faith in him was something that he always highly treasured.

After the death of Nehru in 1964, the Indian parliament issued a resolution designating the date of his birth as Children’s Day.

Meanwhile, Childrens’ Day is celebrated on November 14 every year in the India to raise awareness about the rights, education, and welfare of children.

The staff of schools in the country organizes various kinds of functions to educate and entertain kids in addition to pampering them with chocolates, cakes, flowers, books or toys.

Children, who are the most innocent human beings on the planet, can learn everything easily if they are taught with the right methods.

To relieve the joy of childhood once again and to make your kids happy on the special occasion, you can make beautiful cards for them with these inspirational quotes of Nehru along with a brief explanation so that they can understand the meaning better and get inspired-

“We live in a wonderful world that is full of beauty, charm and adventure. There is no end to the adventures we can have if only we seek them with our eyes open”

One of the best ways to enhance your childrens’ level of curiosity, learning and creativity is to let them know that being an acute observer is the best way to gain knowledge from this vast world

“Time is not measured by the passing of years but by what one does, what one feels, and what one achieves”

To make your children understand the value of time, this quote is the best and you can make it more inspiring by giving examples of great people who died young but are still remembered for their achievements

“The object of education was to produce a desire to serve the community as a whole and to apply the knowledge gained not only for personal but for public welfare”

The real value of education can be explained to your children with the help of this quote so that they can get truly inspired to work for a better tomorrow.

To make Childrens’ Day a special one for your kids, you can follow these steps-

Take your children to a nearby park in the evening so that they can have an hour of fun by playing happily amidst the beauty of nature

Pamper your children by making their favourite dishes for them and gift them some good books or beautiful toys.

Decorate the rooms of your children with some new items when they go to school so that they can get a happy surprise when they come back home and give you a warm hug later as a thanksgiving gesture.