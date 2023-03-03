Arunachal Guv, CM discuss issues concerning state

Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik and Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday discussed various vital issues encompassing the major sectors of the state, at the Raj Bhavan in Itanagar.

The governor shared his observation and expectations vis-à-vis the developmental works in the state, and said that he has faith that “the government will work to rise to the aspirations of the people.”

Khandu briefed the governor on the state’s affairs, policies, programmes and initiatives, besides various ongoing developmental projects in different parts of the state.

He also apprised Parnaik of “the proposed schemes and programmes in the forthcoming budget session on 6 March.”