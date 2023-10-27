The United States has struck Iranian and pro-Iranian sites in Syria.

Although this US action came amid the war in Gaza, the United States said that it was “separate and distinct” from the Israel-Hamas war.

The United States’ overnight strikes on Syria hit a weapons storage facility and an ammunition storage facility used by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps and Iran-back groups.

This was informed by senior US officials to the Reuters news agency.

Two F-16 fighter jets using precision munitions carried out the strikes at roughly 4:30am local time [01:30 GMT] near Abu Kamal, close to the border with Iraq, according to the officials, All Jazeera reported.

Meanwhile, at least 481 people have been killed from Israeli air raids in the last 24 hours, according to Gaza’s health authority.

In total 7,028 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the latest conflict, 66 percent of them women and children, according to the authority.