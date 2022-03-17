The United Nations Security Council (UNSC), on Thursday, voted to establish formal ties with Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

The Taliban regime in Afghanistan is yet to achieve widespread international recognition.

The UNSC approved a resolution that states a one-year mandate of the UN political mission in Afghanistan.

However, the UNSC resolution that did not use the word Taliban.

The resolution was approved by the UNSC by 14 votes with one abstention – Russia.

The resolution includes provisions of cooperation on humanitarian, political and human rights matters.

“This new mandate for UNAMA (the UN mission to Afghanistan) is crucial not only to respond to the immediate humanitarian and economic crisis, but also to reach our overarching goal of peace and stability in Afghanistan,” Norwegian UN ambassador Mona Juul told news agency AFP.

Juul added: “The Council gives a clear message with this new mandate: UNAMA has a crucial role to play in promoting peace and stability in Afghanistan and to support the Afghan people as they face unprecedented challenges and uncertainty.”