President of Ukraine – Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of Great Britain – Boris Johnson took a walk along the bombed ruins of Kyiv – the capital of Ukraine.

Zelensky and Johnson caught up on Saturday as the British Prime Minister paid a surprise visit to the Ukrainian capital.

Following his visit to Kyiv, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged additional financial and military aid to Ukraine in a bid to bolster its resistance against the Russian invasion.

During his visit, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson denounced the “war crimes” that the Russian military committed in towns of Bucha and Irpin near the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

Johnson: “How are you?” Zelensky: “You know how I am” pic.twitter.com/87NBEiVosQ — Yalda Hakim (@BBCYaldaHakim) April 9, 2022

“What Putin has done in places like Bucha and Irpin is war crimes that have permanently polluted his reputation and the reputation of his government,” British PM Boris Johnson said while standing next to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

At a handshake distance. @BorisJohnson and @ZelenskyyUa walked through the center of Kyiv and talked to ordinary Kyivans. This is what democracy looks like. This is what courage looks like. This is what true friendship between peoples and between nations looks like. pic.twitter.com/ZcdL6NqNp2 — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) April 9, 2022

“The Russians believed Ukraine could be engulfed in a matter of days and that Kyiv would falls in hours to their armies,” Johnson said.

He added: “The world has found new heroes and those heroes are the people of Ukraine.”

“It is because of President Zelensky’s resolute leadership and the invincible heroism and courage of the Ukrainian people that Putin’s monstrous aims are being thwarted,” British PM Boris Johnson said after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to a statement from Downing Street.

Johnson added: “Ukraine has defied the odds and pushed back Russian forces from the gates of Kyiv, achieving the greatest feat of arms of the 21st century.”

Zelensky and his crew take Boris Johnson for a stroll down to the Maidan Square.



Are the Russian trolls still claiming that Zelensky is hiding in a bunker in Poland somewhere? pic.twitter.com/TUYPKKwDvq — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) April 9, 2022