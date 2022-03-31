The Russian soldiers, who had occupied the radioactive Chernobyl nuclear plant during the early days of war in Ukraine, have now started to leave the site.

The Russian soldiers have reportedly started to contract radiation poisoning at the Chernobyl nuclear plant, forcing them to leave from the site.

Russian occupiers leaving Chornobyl nuclear plant and satellite city Slavutych, reports claimed.

Ukraine’s state-run nuclear company said that Russian soldiers are headed north to the Ukrainian borders with Belarus in two columns.

However, some of the Russian troopers are still at the Chernobyl nuclear plant.

Russian troops withdrawn from the Chernobyl nuclear plant are being rushed across the border to a special medical facility in Belarus with “acute radiation sickness”.

A US official told news agency AFP that Russian soldiers were “walking away from the Chernobyl facility and moving into Belarus”.

According to UNIAN news agency, Russian troops allegedly dug trenches in the highly toxic Red Forest zone, which might have been the cause of their radiation sickness.