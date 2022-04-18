As many as five ‘powerful’ Russian missiles have struck the Ukraine’s western city of Lviv on Monday.

This was confirmed by mayor of Ukraine’s Lviv city – Andriy Sadovyi.

Andriy Sadovyi informed that as many as five missiles struck the city.

He said that emergency services in the city were responding to the blasts.

Notably, Lviv and the rest of western Ukraine have been less affected by the fighting till now.

Lviv city in Ukraine was considered to be a relatively safe haven compared to other cities in Ukraine.

The damages due to the Russian missile strikes in the city are being ascertained.

Moreover, Russian military also launched missile strikes at Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Governor of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – Valentyn Reznichenko said the oblast suffered an attack early in the morning on Monday.

He, however, claimed that “60% of missiles were shot down by Ukraine’s air defense systems.”

Meanwhile, Ukrainian troops have refused to surrender as Russia’s Sunday deadline for troops to surrender in Mariupol expired.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal declared that the “city still has not fallen”.

Ukrainian soldiers still control some parts of Mariupol as fighting for control of the city rages on.

Braced for an all-out Russian assault in the east, Ukraine vowed to “fight absolutely to the end” in strategically vital port city of Mariupol.

Ukrainian forces’ last known pocket of resistance in Mariupol is holed up in a sprawling steel plant laced with tunnels.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russian soldiers of carrying out torture and kidnappings in areas they control in Mariupol.

“Torture chambers are built there. They abduct representatives of local governments and anyone deemed visible to local communities,” Zelensky said.