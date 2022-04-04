New set of cabinet ministers in economic crisis-hit Sri Lanka is likely to be sworn in on Monday after all the 26 ministers in the country resigned on Sunday night.

The Sri Lankan ministers submitted their resignation to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, who continues to hold the office.

Over 600 people were arrested in Sri Lanka on Sunday for violating curfew and staging anti-government rallies to protest the country’s worst economic crisis.

Meanwhile, leader of opposition in Sri Lanka – Sajith Premadasa has termed the resignation of all 26 ministers as ‘melodrama’.

“It is a melodrama that is being enacted to dupe the people of our country. It is not a genuine effort towards bringing some sort of relief to the people of our country. It is an exercise to fool people,” Premadasa was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Also read: Ukraine war: Bodies of over 400 ‘massacred’ civilians recovered on streets near Kyiv as Russian forces retreat

Notably, Sri Lanka’s current regime is concentrated in the Rajapaksa family.

In addition to brothers being president and prime minister of the country, two other brothers are ministers of finance and irrigation.

The enraged Sri Lankan public has been demanding resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.