Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shehbaz Sharif, on Monday, was elected as the new Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif was elected as the new PM of Pakistan through a voting in the country’s national assembly.

Shehbaz Sharif became the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan.

70-year-old Shehbaz Sharif is the younger brother of former three-time Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif.

Prior to the voting in the national assembly, members of national assembly (MNAs) of the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party resigned en-masse from the national assembly.

Notably, cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan was ousted as Prime Minister of Pakistan after losing a no-confidence motion in the national assembly on Saturday midnight.

Prior to the voting in the national assembly to elect a new PM, a top Pakistani court on Monday, dismissed a petition to register a treason case against former prime minister Imran Khan and various ministers, saying it was inadmissible.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah of the Islamabad High Court delivered a reserved verdict during which he also fined the petitioner Maulvi Iqbal Haider Rs 100,000.

Meanwhile, newly elected PM of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif had earlier served as the chief minister of Punjab province in Pakistan thrice.