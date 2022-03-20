Amid the brutal invasion of Ukraine by the Russian forces, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has declined an offer from the United Kingdom (UK) to grant refuge to him and his family.

This was informed by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the Sunday Times that “Volodymyr has always been clear, his duty is to the Ukrainian people; he’s going to stay there, he’s going to look after them”.

Johnson added: “Volodymyr is an absolutely charming guy but he’s also proved to be an inspiration.”

Also read: Ukraine war: Russian missile stockpile ‘almost exhausted’

Notably, in the early days of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky had declined an evacuation offer made by the United States to him.

After the United States urged the Ukrainian President to leave his country, Zelensky said: “The fight is here; I need ammunition, not a ride.”

On Saturday, Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the citizens of Switzerland.

“We now have a chance to show not only to Russia, but also to any aggressor in the world, any terrorist state that war will destroy not the victim, but the one who unleashed it,” Zelensky said in his address.