Guwahati: A strong campaign by a group of children voices against the Adani Group at the Science Museum in London on Friday, January 5.

The Children started their protest with welcoming the visitors to the Science Museum and alleged the Museum of supporting the genocide of Gaza.

The children urges the Science Museum not to receive Adani funds, as many of the weapons that the Adani Group manufactures with Israel.

The children even alleged that Adani and Elbit Systems work together to make combat-proven Hermes 900 drone.

They have also informed the audience that combat-proven means the arms were first tested on children through a conversation during the protest.

The children alleged that he Science Museum authority is taking money from Adani Group for the construction of their shiny new gallery, which opens in Spring.

“Whilst you visit the Science Museum with your kids, families in Gaza are being killed. This is thanks to Adani and their friends, Elbit systems and the Israeli government who make lots of money from war.” the children added.

The children urged the kids and parents to ask the Science Museum authority to stop being friends with Adani!

They ended their protest with the slogan, “Cut all ties with Adani now!