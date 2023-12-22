PRAGUE: In one of the deadliest of mass shooting incidents of recent times, at least 14 students of a university at Prague were killed, when a gunman opened fire at the varsity campus.

Moreover, at least 25 others sustained grievous injuries in the shooting.

Authorities warned that the death toll could rise.

A 24-year-old gunman carried out an assault at the Charles University in Prague on Thursday (December 21).

The incident is being reported as the deadliest shooting in Czech modern history.

The gunman was a student at the university.

According to Associated Press (AP), the bloodshed took place in the philosophy department building of Charles University, where the shooter was a student.

The gunman also died, authorities said.

Czech Interior Minister Vít Rakušan stated that there was no indication of the incident having a terror angle in the shooting at the university’s faculty of arts building.

Moreover, police revealed that the shooter’s father had been found deceased earlier on the same day.

Charles University said in a statement, “We mourn the loss of life of members of our university community, express our deepest condolences to all the bereaved and our thoughts are with all those affected by the tragedy.”

Who is The Shooter?

The gunman behind the shooting been identified as 24-year-old student David Kozak, as reported by The Telegraph citing local media.

Kozak was enrolled in Polish history studies at Charles University and was described by Prague police chief Martin Vondrasek as an “excellent student” without a criminal record.