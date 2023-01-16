Italian police has arrested Matteo Messina Denaro, the country’s most wanted mafia boss.

Denaro had been on the run for at least three decades, the Italian police said on Monday.

Matteo Messina Denaro was arrested while he was swooping on a private hospital in Palermo.

Palermo is the capital of Sicily.

Matteo Messina Denaro was at Palermo in Sicily for treatment.

Over 100 members of the armed forces are said to have been involved in the arrest.

Prosecutors say Messina Denaro is a boss of Sicily’s Cosa Nostra mafia.

He has been sentenced in absentia to a life term for his role in the 1992 murders of anti-mafia prosecutors Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino.

He also faces a life sentence for his role in bomb attacks in Florence, Rome and Milan that killed 10 people the following year.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni hailed the arrest as “a great victory for the state that shows it never gives up in the face of the mafia”.

The mafia boss also oversaw racketeering, illegal waste dumping, money laundering and drug trafficking for the powerful Cosa Nostra organised crime syndicate.