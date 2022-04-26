Karachi: A suicide bomber identified to be a woman blew up herself and claimed the life of at least four people including three Chinese nationals.

The four deceased were travelling in a staff vehicle of the Confucious Institute affiliated with the Karachi University.

The woman has been said to be an affiliate of the Baloch Liberation Army.

The BLA has accepted the responsibility of the “self-sacrificing” attack on the Chinese in Karachi.

The statement was made by the BLA’s spokesman Jeeyand Baloch on Telegram.

He said that the suicide bomber was the first woman to be on such a mission.

Police confirmed that incident and said that three of the deceased were confirmed to be Chinese.

It may be mentioned that the Chinese are prime targets of several separatists in Balochistan province.

One major reason is that Beijing is involved in huge infrastructure projects as part of its Belt and Road Initiative.