Guwahati: In a bizarre sequence of events that unfolded at a wedding in north-east Thailand, a drunk Thai para-athlete and former soldier killed his mother, sister, and his to-be wife and then shot himself dead.

The groom Chaturong Suksuk, 29, and bride Kanchana Pachunthuek, 44, were set to get married in north-east Thailand when Chaturong left the party abruptly after an argument with the to-be bride and returned with a gun.

He first shot his 62-year-old mother and then his 38-year-old elder sister and then shot his to-be wife.

He also fired two more bullets and two of them hit guests who were taken to hospital where one of them died. Finally, he shot himself dead.

Police told BBC that Chaturong Suksuk “was quite intoxicated at the time,” but his motive remains unclear. He had bought the gun and ammunition legally last year. The guests told local media that the couple had an argument during the party as Chaturong Suksuk felt insecure about the age gap between him and Kanchana Pachunthuek.

Thai media has reported the couple was in a live-in relationship for the last three years.

Chaturong Suksuk clinched a silver medal in swimming at the Asean Para Games in Indonesia last year and was also believed to be on the list of athletes competing in the World Abilitysport Games in Thailand in December.

Chaturong Suksuk had lost his right leg while on duty with the paramilitary light infantry force.