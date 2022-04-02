New Delhi: Some Ukrainian women based in Delhi have urged the people of India not to trust the “alleged propaganda” spread by Russia.



Six women on Friday gathered at the Lodhi garden in Delhi with a Ukraine flag to make the appeal.

“We have gathered to make an appeal to the Indian citizens and rather to the whole world not to trust the Russian propaganda against the Ukrainians,” Elina, a Ukrainian national.

The silent march by the Ukrainian women comes at a time when Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is on a two-day visit to India.



Lavrov arrived in New Delhi on Thursday and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, and apprised him of the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.



The conflict between Russia and Ukraine intensified on February 24 after Russian forces launched a major assault on Ukraine.



Since then, the war has continued between the two countries with full force.



“Ukraine is a peaceful country and we never violated any country’s border. It is a multi-cultured peaceful nation with people of different nationalities residing there. Even our Army consists of people from different cultures. So it is not just Ukrainians are fighting the Russian offensive, we all stand together against them (Russians),” Elina said.



When asked why the Ukrainian nationals gathered on the day when Lavrov is in Delhi, she said, “Certainly it is significant but we do not want to send a message to him. They cannot be influenced.”



Another Ukrainian woman, Marina Akram, who was also part of the gathering, accused Russia of creating a severe humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.



“They have razed a whole city Mariupol down to the ground. It was a city of millions. Now there is no food, no water,” she said.



Lavrov, who left for Russia after meeting Prime Minister Modi, said his country’s aim in Ukraine is to deprive the Kiev regime of building the capacity to pose any threat to Moscow.



Addressing reports on the ongoing crisis, the Russian Foreign Minister added: “You called it a war which is not true. It is a special operation, military infrastructure is being targeted. The aim is to deprive the Kiev regime of building the capacity to present any threat to Russia.”





