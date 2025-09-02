Guwahati: The death toll from a powerful earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan on Sunday has surpassed 1,400, with more than 3,000 injured, Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid reported on social platform X on Tuesday.

Rescue teams are racing against time to reach remote, mountainous areas flattened by the 6.0 magnitude quake.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The disaster has caused extensive damage across multiple provinces, destroying villages and trapping residents under the rubble of homes built mostly from mud bricks and wood, which could not withstand the tremor.

The region’s rugged terrain has hampered relief operations, prompting Taliban authorities to deploy dozens of commandos to evacuate injured people from areas inaccessible to helicopters or other transport. The casualty figures provided by Mujahid pertain solely to Kunar province.

“We cannot afford to forget the people of Afghanistan who are facing multiple crises, multiple shocks, and the resilience of the communities has been saturated,” said Indrika Ratwatte, the U.N.’s resident coordinator for Afghanistan.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He called on the international community to step up support, stressing that “these are life and death decisions while we race against time to reach people.”

This marks the third major earthquake since the Taliban took power in 2021, compounding challenges for a country already struggling with a weak economy, reduced foreign aid, and the return of millions of Afghans from Iran and Pakistan.

Ratwatte highlighted that when walls of wooden and mud homes collapse, roofs fall onto occupants, often causing injury or death. The quake struck at night, while most residents were asleep, potentially increasing casualties.

The Taliban government, recognized only by Russia, has appealed for international assistance, but aid remains limited due to global crises and donor restrictions. Funding has also been affected by opposition to Taliban policies on Afghan girls and women, including restrictions on working for NGOs. The U.S., for example, cut aid earlier this year citing concerns about Taliban control.

Kate Carey, deputy head of the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Afghanistan, said more than 420 health facilities had been closed or suspended due to funding cuts, including 80 in eastern Afghanistan, the quake’s epicenter.

She warned that remaining facilities are overwhelmed, under-resourced, and located far from affected populations, critically limiting emergency trauma care in the first 24 to 72 hours following the earthquake.