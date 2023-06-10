As many as four children have been found alive by search and rescue personnel at the Amazon jungle in Colombia, 40 days after surviving a deadly plane crash.

The four surviving children are siblings, aged 13, nine, four and one.

Colombian president Gustavo Petro said that the survival and rescue of the four children was “a joy for the whole country”.

“The 4 children who were lost 40 days ago in the Colombian jungle appeared alive,” Colombian president Gustavo Petro said.

The plane – a light aircraft – had crashed in the Amazon jungle on May 1, killing the mother of the children and two other crew members.

The ill-fated plane was found in a thick patch of the Colombian rainforest on May 16, two weeks after the crash.

The bodies of the deceased were recovered from near the crash site.

However, the children could not be traced.

The Colombian military tweeted pictures showing a group of soldiers and volunteers posing with the rescued children.

Colombian president Gustavo Petro said the rescued children are being given medical attention.