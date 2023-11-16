194 Members and 12 Associate Members of UNESCO adopted the Declaration of Principles on Tolerance on 16 November 1995. Observed annually on November 16th, the International Day for Tolerance aims to foster a global understanding of tolerance’s crucial role in shaping harmonious societies.

In an increasingly interconnected world, where individuals from diverse backgrounds coexist, tolerating each other serves as the cornerstone for the harmonious survival of mixed communities across the globe, as eloquently articulated by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

History

In 1996, the UN General Assembly announced 16 November as the International Day for Tolerance. This move came after UNESCO’s Member States adopted the Declaration of Principles on Tolerance on 16 November 1995. According to the declaration, tolerance is neither indulgence nor indifference.

In a harmonious fusion of remembrance and recognition, UNESCO instituted the UNESCO-Madanjeet Singh Prize in 1995, simultaneously honouring the United Nations Year for Tolerance and the 125th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. This esteemed award bears the name of its benefactor, Madanjeet Singh, whose unwavering dedication to communal harmony and peace earned him the esteemed distinction of UN Goodwill Ambassador in 2000. Singh’s unwavering commitment to fostering understanding and respect among diverse communities left an indelible mark on the global tapestry of tolerance and non-violence.

In recognition of exceptional contributions to fostering a spirit of tolerating and non-violence, the UNESCO-Madanjeet Singh Prize stands as a beacon of hope and harmony. Bestowed every two years on the International Day for Tolerance, this prestigious accolade honours outstanding endeavours in the realms of science, art, communication, and culture, all aimed at cultivating a world where understanding and respect reign supreme.

Significance:

In observance the celebration of this day, educational institutions across the globe organize a multitude of events aimed at fostering awareness about the crucial role of accepting and tolerating in bridging cultural and socioeconomic divides.

