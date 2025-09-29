Guwahati: Canada has officially listed the Bishnoi Gang as a terrorist entity under the country’s Criminal Code, the country’s Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree announced on Monday.

In a statement posted on X, Anandasangaree wrote, “Today, our government listed the Bishnoi Gang as a terrorist entity. Violence, terror, and the intimidation of communities will never be tolerated in Canada.”anadian Govt Lists Bishnoi Gang As ‘Terrorist Entity’: ‘They Engage In Murder And Terror…’

A press release from Public Safety Canada said “that the gang had met the legal definition of a terrorist group, adding that its activities “target specific communities to create a climate of fear and intimidation.”

The Bishnoi Gang, christened after its leader Lawrence Bishnoi, has been linked to a number of high-profile criminal activities, including extortion, smuggling, and murder both in India and abroad.

The decision to proscribe the Bishnoi Gang means Canadian authorities now have stronger legal tools to act against its members and supporters.

The designation permits “the seizure or freezing of assets owned or controlled by the group, including property, vehicles, and money. It also enables law enforcement to pursue criminal charges related to terrorist financing, travel, and recruitment,” reports News 18.