Patron, a mine-sniffing dog, was awarded a medal by Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky for finding more than 200 explosives since the Russian invasion.

The two-and-a-half-year-old Jack Russell Terrier was awarded a medal for “Dedicated Work in the Ukraine Army.” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was also present at his award ceremony over the weekend.

