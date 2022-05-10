The Severe Cyclonic Storm Asani, named after the Sinhala word for ‘wrath’ has hit Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. But, it appears to have slowed down on its west-northwestwards journey.

It will likely recurve north-northeastwards towards Northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts by Tuesday night.

Cyclone Asani is the first cyclone of 2022 and is named as per the suggestion from Sri Lanka. On Tuesday morning, Asani is incurring frightening 100-120 kmph winds around its system centre.