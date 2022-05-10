The Severe Cyclonic Storm Asani, named after the Sinhala word for ‘wrath’ has hit Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. But, it appears to have slowed down on its west-northwestwards journey.
It will likely recurve north-northeastwards towards Northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts by Tuesday night.
Just miss ????#CycloneAsani pic.twitter.com/DXlpknHFdu— V@m$! (@vamsireddy1218) May 10, 2022
Cyclone Asani is the first cyclone of 2022 and is named as per the suggestion from Sri Lanka. On Tuesday morning, Asani is incurring frightening 100-120 kmph winds around its system centre.