GUWAHATI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) results on Saturday.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the UGC NET June 2021 and December 2020 Combined Exam Result on the official website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in and on nta.ac.in

UGC NET 2021-22 Results were awaited by lakhs of candidates who gave the December and June cycle of exams together due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The papers were held in 3 phases – Phase I between November 20, 2021, and December 5, 2021, Phase II between December 24 and 27, 2021 and Phase III on January 4 and 5, 2022.

The exam was conducted in 81 subjects in 837 centres across the country at 239 cities. Around 12 lakh candidates had registered themselves for the examination this year.

UGC NET 2021-22 Results: Here are steps to check results

To check NTA NET results, candidates must visit the official website of University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test – ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

On the Homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Download UGC NET December 2020, June 2021 scores.’

Alternatively, candidates can click on the direct link given here – UGC NET 2021-22 Results.

Enter your login credentials like Application Number, Password and/or Date of Birth.

Your UGC NET Result 2021 will be displayed on your screen.

Download and print a copy for future references.