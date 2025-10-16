Applications are invited for recruitment of teaching jobs or posts in TISS in 2025.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Assistant Professors in 2025.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 4

Centre wise vacancies :

Centre for Health and Mental Health : 1 Centre for Centre for Livelihoods and Social Innovation : 1 Centre for Community Organisation and Development Practice : 1 Center for Women Centered Social Work : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or also an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in Social Work, preferably with specialisation or other allied fields from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must also have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC, or a similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET/SET or who are or have been awarded a Ph.D. degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil./Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time as the case may be exempted from NET/SLET/SET

OR

B. The Ph.D. degree has also been obtained from a foreign university/institution with a ranking among top 500 in the World University Ranking (at any time) by any one of the following:

i. Quacquarelli Symonds (QS)

ii. the Times Higher Education (THE) or

iii. the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University

(Shanghai)

How to apply :

The candidates may apply online through the link (Apply Now) altogether provided along with this advertisement on the Institute’s website at www.tiss.edu.

Last date of receipt of online application: 24th October, 2025.

Application Fees :

The application fee of Rs. 1000/- be paid online. The application fee for SC/ST/PWD candidates altogether will be Rs. 250/- if they attach the required certificate to the online application form. The women applicants are waived from payment of application fees. The application will be valid only on receipt of the application fee, if applicable. Fees once paid altogether shall not be refunded under any circumstances.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here