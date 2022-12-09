Pune: Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of the Italian Piaggio Group and maker of the iconic Vespa and sporty Aprilia range of scooters has announced the launch of four new vibrant colours for the Vespa SXL variants.

These new colours are Midnight Desert, Tuscany Sunset, Jade Streak and Sunny Escapade.

A new limited edition Vespa SXL Sport in the new colours of Midnight Desert, Tuscany Sunset and Sunny Escapade is being introduced and the Vespa SXL Racing 60s will flaunt a new colour of Jade Streak in addition to the existing White.

The standard Vespa SXL models will now be available in two more new colours midnight Desert and Tuscany Sunset.

Speaking on the new colour launch, Diego Graffi, Chairman and MD, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd., said, “We are excited to introduce the Vespa with refreshed style and vibrancy after receiving an overwhelming response from our Indian customers. Vespa is not just a scooter but an icon of Italian lifestyle and legacy which has received great love from India. With the new colour portfolio of Vespa, we aim to give our customers a plethora of choices to select the best variant for them which matches their personality and to offer new riding experience which would amaze our riders.”

The new colours of the Vespa SXL variants are available across all dealers in India.

Born in 1946, Vespa (which means “wasp” in Italian) is much more than a mobility brand; it symbolises art, design, technology, and fun.

It is an icon of style: its uniqueness makes it one of the most admired and desired brands. In 2021 Vespa celebrates its 75th birthday with nearly X million vehicles sold worldwide. Throughout the decades, Vespa has become an interpreter and an expression of the society in which it lives and a symbol of Innovation, Performance, and Italian Creativity.