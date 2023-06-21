Dimapur: The Department for Promotion of Industry and internal trade (DPIIT) of the government of India noted that Nagaland has great potential for bigger markets for its fruits and other products both inside and outside the country.

Addressing a programme called “Vibrant Nagaland” as a special guest in Kohima on Wednesday, DPIIT special secretary Sumita Dawra said Nagaland will surely find bigger markets with the help of startups as it grows a lot of pineapples, kiwi, coffee, turmeric, ginger and king chilli.

The programme was organised by the DPIIT and Nagaland Industries and Commerce Department.

Dawra mentioned that she knew from the pineapple and honey with good packaging she received as gifts from Nagaland that there is a lot of potential in the state.

Informing that Dubai is importing saffron, rice and honey from India, she said they are also looking to procure more products, including fresh fruits, from the country. She added that some of these products have already reached the international market.

Also Read: Assam: Dima Hasao to Silchar road connectivity disrupted amidst heavy rainfall

Speaking on the One District One Product (ODOP) programme, Dawra said the mandate of ODOP is to identify products that have the potential to reach larger markets both within India and outside. It is a programme where thousands of products have been identified from various districts of the country, she said.

“Each district of the country has something to offer, and when these products are looked at for the market potential and income, they can bring and boost the local economy,” she said.

During the ongoing G20 programmes in the country, Dawra said ODOP products worth more than Rs 2.5 crore were procured for gifting, adding many Indian embassies abroad are also organising exhibitions of ODOP products.

Also Read: Assam | Man trampled to death by wild elephant in Goalpara

Some of the missions have also tied up with local retail stores, she said.

Dawra also mentioned that marketing outlets for ODOP products are being set up in the country under the Unity Mall scheme announced by the Centre in the budget this year.

In this connection, she urged the Nagaland government to take a look at the scheme as it would promote sales and procurement of the state’s products.

Further, she informed that the government of India has instituted departmental awards under the ODOP programme for recognising extraordinary works done by the states.