Tura: Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, inaugurated the state-of-the-art and the first of its kind, artificial turf football playground at a cost of Rs. 5.4 crores at Chandmary, Tura.

Inaugurating the playground, the chief minister said that with the inauguration of this football playground, he is hopeful of witnessing the rise of football stars in the region.

For further improvement of the playground, the chief minister informed that an amount of Rs 3 crore plus have already been sanctioned for construction of galleries and other amenities.

To promote games and sports in the region, the construction of an indoor swimming pool will be completed within the current financial year and renovation of Tura District Auditorium also will be completed by the month of March, the CM informed.

He also informed that a new Convention Centre-cum-Auditorium worth Rs. 150 crores will be constructed at Dakopgre locality of Tura and for beautification of four junctions of Tura namely, Chandmary, Ringrey, Hawakhana and Araimile will be taken up for which an amount of Rs. 20 crores will be spent. Road projects worth Rs. 13 crores and state-of-the-art Street Light Project have also been taken up under Smart Tura Town Project, the CM informed.

The chief minister also informed that Hunar Hub or skill centre at Rs 280 crore will be constructed at Badam under North Tura constituency for which the Union Minority Minister will lay the foundation stone on 26 March next.

On the day, the opening match of the South Tura MLA Cup Football Tournament 2022 was also kicked off.