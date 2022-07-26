Shillong: Meghalaya State BJP vice-president Bernard N Marak who was accused of running a prostitution racket was arrested from Hapur in Uttar Pradesh.

The police reportedly confirmed that Marak was arrested based on inputs while he was on a taxi in Hapur.

While he was said to be absconding since Saturday, on Tuesday, a lookout notice was issued against Bernard N Marak alias Rimpu.

He was wanted in a Tura Women Police Station Case No.105(07)2022 u/s 3//5/6/7 of Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act,1956.

Bernard Marak has been accused of running a prostitution racket at his farmhouse near Tura in West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya.

The Meghalaya police made this claim following a raid on Friday night (July 22) at Rimpu Bagan farmhouse of Meghalaya BJP vice president Bernard Marak.

A total of 73 people, including 24 girls, were taken into custody by the Meghalaya police following the raid.

The police also rescued five children – four boys and a girl – who were kept under lock and key in unhygienic conditions.

Notably, the Bernard Marak was the former chairman of a disbanded militant group and had more than 25 criminal cases against him since the early 2000s.