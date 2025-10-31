Guwahati: In a vibrant display of environmental awareness and community engagement, over 100 students and local participants gathered at Fatasimolu, near the Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve, to take part in Aaranyak’s flagship outreach campaign , “Rhino Goes to School.”

“We believe that inspiring children and young learners is the most effective way to secure a safer future for rhinos and all wildlife,” said a wildlife Conservationist

“Education and awareness are the first steps toward creating lifelong conservation advocates.” She added.

The initiative, supported by the David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation, aimed to nurture a deep understanding and respect for wildlife, particularly the endangered greater one-horned rhinoceros.

The day-long event featured a series of interactive and educational activities including visual presentations, open quizzes, poster displays, and art compilations, all centered around wildlife conservation.

However, the event also served as a reminder of the ongoing threats to wildlife in the region. A recent encounter of a suspected poacher in a gunfight with armed poachers with anti poaching management at Kaziranga National Park has once again raised concerns about the safety of rhinos and other protected species.

Conservationists emphasized the need for constant vigilance, stronger community surveillance, and continued awareness to deter poachers and wildlife traffickers.

The collective message from the event was clear , protecting Assam’s rhinos is not just a conservation duty, but a shared moral responsibility.

Known as the “Mini Kaziranga” for its rich diversity and dense population of the greater one-horned rhinoceros, Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve is one of Assam’s most treasured wildlife habitats. Located on the northern bank of the Brahmaputra River, the park spans over 78.8 square kilometers and provides a crucial sanctuary for rhinos, tigers, elephants, wild boars, and over 200 species of birds.

Its unique ecosystem of grasslands, wetlands, and forests supports an intricate web of life, making it a key component of India’s conservation landscape.

Orang’s proximity to local communities underscores the need for participatory conservation where awareness, education, and cooperation become the foundation for sustainable wildlife protection.