Guwahati: Veer Lachit Sena chief Rantu Paniphukan was dramatically arrested by Assam Police on Monday afternoon while addressing a press conference at Hotel Apollo Grand on GS Road in Guwahati.

The unannounced detention, executed in the middle of his media briefing, sparked immediate shock and protest among his supporters present at the venue.

The arrest comes amidst a major controversy linking individuals associated with the organization to a recent high-profile kidnapping and extortion attempt.

Fiery Response Before Detention

Before being taken into custody, Paniphukan delivered a defiant address, directly responding to recent political developments and remarks made by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Referring to the CM’s statements that linked certain individuals to the Veer Lachit Sena, Paniphukan said, “The Chief Minister commented on the basis of one incident. After that incident, he passed sweeping remarks. The people who were arrested yesterday — they were expelled from our organisation long back. The remarks made against us are a blessing in disguise — a message to us.”

He also took aim at critics who brand the group as politically aligned, stating, “Many have called us the BJP’s B-team. But anyone watching the current situation knows the truth.”

Paniphukan further addressed the controversy surrounding ‘Bikash Asom,’ a name widely discussed in recent media circles.

“The name of Bikash is being talked about across Assam. People ask why we haven’t taken action. Let me be clear — we function according to the Constitution. Action has to follow procedure. If someone makes loose comments on YouTube, that is their personal opinion, not the official stand of Veer Lachit Sena,” he said.

He also revealed that the organization had instituted an internal investigation: “We have formed an inquiry committee. Every financial transaction, every funding source — all of it will be investigated. There will be complete scrutiny.”

The Kidnapping Case and Organisational Links

Paniphukan’s arrest follows the apprehension of eight individuals by Dispur Police late Sunday night for their alleged involvement in a kidnapping case, with several of the arrested persons allegedly linked to the Veer Lachit Sena.

The incident came to light around 9:30 PM when a complaint was filed by Ershad Khan of Goalpara, stating his friend Rahul Mishra had been forcibly abducted by a group of 10–15 unidentified persons from outside Pratikshya Hospital in Borbari. The abductors allegedly demanded a ransom of Rs 15–20 lakh for the victim’s release.

Dispur Police immediately launched a search operation, tracking the kidnappers to Tribeni Path. The victim was rescued from two vehicles bearing registration numbers AS01 EM 0718 and AS23 Q 3566. Six suspects were initially apprehended at the location, with two more arrested later in the night.

The eight persons arrested and charged under relevant sections of law, including kidnapping, extortion, criminal intimidation, and unlawful activities, have been identified as: Biswajit Doley, Injamul Huque, Rohan Ali, Mohan Borah, Nitu Ahmed, Chinmay Dev, Riyaj Ahmed, and Biraj Ballav Kalita.

Evidence Seized

During the search, police recovered a number of suspicious items from the vehicles, which they say indicate a possible extortion network operating under the guise of an organization. These items included two baseball bats, one hockey stick, one double-edged knife, two pepper spray bottles, six mobile handsets, and one artificial object (under investigation).

Crucially, police also seized materials linking the operation to the Veer Lachit Sena: Five letters for “financial assistance” purportedly signed by Bikash Asom of Veer Lachit Sena, Assam, one receipt book allegedly used for collecting money in the name of Veer Lachit Sena, two identity cards in the name of Biraj Ballav Kalita of Veer Lachit Sena, and one organizational logo of Veer Lachit Sena.

Further investigation is underway to trace the remaining suspects and verify the full extent of the alleged organizational links to the crime.