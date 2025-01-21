Assam: A 57 year old man allegedly dies by suicide in Bajali following an argument with his wife.
The deceased has been identified as Kishor Dutta a resident of Titka in Pathsala town.
Dutta, by profession a Teacher of a government school.
He committed suicide by jumping infront of a Train, Northeast express.
A suicide note also recovered, where he blamed his wife for the extreme step.
The body has been sent for post-mortem at Fakharuddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital in Baparta.
Further investigation is going on.
Meanwhile, Pathsala station became a suicide hub, where many people dies by suicide.