Assam: A 57 year old man allegedly dies by suicide in Bajali following an argument with his wife.

The deceased has been identified as Kishor Dutta a resident of Titka in Pathsala town.

Dutta, by profession a Teacher of a government school.

He committed suicide by jumping infront of a Train, Northeast express.

A suicide note also recovered, where he blamed his wife for the extreme step.

The body has been sent for post-mortem at Fakharuddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital in Baparta.

Further investigation is going on.

Meanwhile, Pathsala station became a suicide hub, where many people dies by suicide.