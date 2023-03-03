Guwahati: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria met a delegation from Amreli Jilla Madhyastha Sahakari Bank and other cooperative associations in Raj Bhavan on Thursday and discussed issues which have the potential to embolden the cooperative sector of the state.

The meeting discussed its agenda in line with the Prime Minister’s goal of doubling farmers’ income. Governor Kataria said that the wellbeing of the farmers is a priority of the government. He, therefore, requested all the stakeholders present in the meeting to accord top importance to farmers’ welfare for ensuring sustainable and inclusive growth.

Talking to the delegation was led by the Chairman of IFFCO and former Minister of Agriculture and Cooperation, Gujarat, Dileep Sanghani, the Governor said that states like Gujarat has set a benchmark of societal development mostly driven by cooperative societies. He, therefore, said that cooperative societies have to be strengthened to lend capacity building to the people living at all layers of the society including those living at the grass root.

Kataria hailing the Prime Minister for encouraging the development of the farmers, said, “Our Prime Minister always stresses on the need of doubling the farmers’ which have the potential of bolstering the national development.” Therefore, the Governor said that a collective approach has to be developed for the overall development of the farming community.

Highlighting the perilous effects of urea on soil health, Governor Kataria emphasized on the use of nano urea which can improve the soil health by ensuring better nitrogen fixation. He spoke on the need of increasing use of nano urea to ensure the growth of the farmers by increasing their income. The Governor asked the chairman of IFFCO, Dileep Sanghani to further the operation here in Assam for the greater benefits of the people of the state.

The First Lady of Assam Smt.Anita Kataria, Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor SS Meenakshi Sundaram and Directors of the cooperative societies of Gujarat attended the meeting.